New Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The newly built Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey has been voted Ireland’s favourite building.

14,000 votes were cast for the 2025 RIAI Public Choice Award, and the winner was announced last evening at the Merrion Cricket Pavilion.

The monastery by Axo Architects topped the ballot, beating projects from across the country.

The RIAI say the project has captured hearts across the country, reflecting its exceptional architectural merit and deep connection to its environment and community.

