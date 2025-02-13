New barrier to deter rat-running at Merlin Park Hospital to be operational by April

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new barrier at Merlin Park Hospital aimed at putting an end to ‘rat-running’ is expected to be operational by April.

From then, only hospital staff will be able to use the back gate entrance, known as Merlin Lane, via a licence plate recognition system.

Local residents and staff have long been calling on the HSE to address the issue of motorists using the route to avoid traffic along the Dublin Road.

City East Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde says this will come as a long-awaited, but huge, relief to residents and staff