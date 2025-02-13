  • Services

Services

New barrier to deter rat-running at Merlin Park Hospital to be operational by April

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New barrier to deter rat-running at Merlin Park Hospital to be operational by April
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new barrier at Merlin Park Hospital aimed at putting an end to ‘rat-running’ is expected to be operational by April.

From then, only hospital staff will be able to use the back gate entrance, known as Merlin Lane, via a licence plate recognition system.

Local residents and staff have long been calling on the HSE to address the issue of motorists using the route to avoid traffic along the Dublin Road.

City East Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde says this will come as a long-awaited, but huge, relief to residents and staff

More like this:
no_space
Students from ATU and UG win big at sustainable engineering event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStudents from ATU and UG have taken home the top priz...

no_space
Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on new stamps

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Ch...

no_space
LEGO brick replicas of Galway landmarks to feature in tiny treasure hunt at Galway City Museum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA tiny treasure hunt has been opened at the Galway Ci...

no_space
Connemara school chosen to lead creative maths project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA primary school in Connemara is one of just 27 to be...

no_space
City Councillors call on Government to install defibrillators in estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Councillors are calling for defibrillator...

no_space
Fine Gael's Sean Kyne appointed first ever Seanad Leader from Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal Senator Sean Kyne has been appointed the first ...

no_space
One Galway name on newly published list of deceased Jesuits who are the subject of child abuse allegation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's one Galway name on the newly published list o...

no_space
Mairead Farrell slams "jobs for the boys" as Dáil passes bill to increase number of junior ministers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairead Farrell has slammed the Govern...

no_space
Two Galway businesses shortlisted for digital innovation awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo local businesses have been shortlisted for digita...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up