New Audi e-tron SUV is the brand’s first fully-electric model

Audi has joined the electric vehicle race with the much anticipated new electric SUV – the Audi e-tron – arriving in Ireland. This is Audi’s first fully0electric model and is now available at Audi dealers.

Prospective customers who have not pre-registered are advised to contact their local authorised Audi dealer to make an appointment for a truly ‘electric’ Audi test drive experience.

Pricing for the e-tron starts from an on-the-road cost of €101,750 before grants and Government incentives are deducted. These include a Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) rebate of €5,000 and an SEAI Grant of between €3,800 for businesses and €5,000 for private customers. Deliveries for pre-registered deposit holders begin from April.

Thanks to a large 95kWh high voltage battery, the Audi e-tron combines enormous power and a long range. The full-size SUV with fully electric drive accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in under six seconds and is capable of covering up to 391 kilometres on one charge.

With two virtually silent electric motors that can deliver up to 300kW, the Audi e-tron electrical quattro provides the economy of electricity without sacrificing on power. The dual electric motors ensure there is no lag between acceleration and launch, resulting in a driving experience impossible to match with a combustion engine.

