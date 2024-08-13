New appointment at Údarás

Published:
Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced the appointment of Ruairí Ó Néill as the organisation’s Director of Corporate Services.
In this new role, Ruairí will be responsible for the finance, property, human resources, and legal departments. He will also continue his work in the areas of artificial intelligence.
Ruairí has extensive experience in Údarás na Gaeltachta, where he was Project Manager and previously Regional Manager for the West from 2019 to 2022.
In that role, he was responsible for enterprise development, community development organisations, and public employment schemes in the Gaeltacht areas of Connacht and Leinster.
Ruairí has significant experience in various areas of business and development. He is the founder of Solar Structures, a company focused on designing and building innovative structures to install solar panels in various locations.
Previously, he was CEO of Colmcille Credit Union for eleven years and worked as a senior consultant with Deloitte.
“I am very much looking forward to this challenge and the possibilities of using technology and artificial intelligence to improve services and development in the Gaeltacht,” said Ruairí Ó Néill on his appointment.
“I strongly believe that we can use innovation to strengthen and develop our Gaeltacht communities,” he added.
Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO Tomás Ó Siocháin praised the new appointee’s ‘extensive experience in senior roles across various sectors, as a consultant, financial leader, CEO, and entrepreneur’.
“He will play a central role in strengthening the organisation’s digitization, which will be the foundation for developments throughout the Gaeltacht, for the language, for the various communities, and in addressing the era of artificial intelligence,” he said.
Pictured: Ruairí Ó Néill…senior Údarás role.
