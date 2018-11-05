Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused permission for new apartments in Oranmore village.
Shane Curley had applied for permission to demolish an existing office building and replace it with 8 apartments at the site of The Elmtree Clinic.
County planners have refused permission due to the limited size of the site and the lack of satisfactory onsite car parking which would result in over-development.
New apartments refused for Oranmore village
