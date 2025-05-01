New ambulance base to be constructed at St. Brigid's in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new ambulance base is to be constructed on St. Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe on lands to be retained by the HSE

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says this new ambulance base is much needed to replace the current one

Deputy Kerrane says it’s also important to explore what other local supports and service can be provided on the site before the unused parts go up for sale

The National Ambulance Service needs a new Education Centre and Deputy Kerrane is proposing that St. Brigid’s be considered