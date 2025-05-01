  • Services

Services

New ambulance base to be constructed at St. Brigid's in Ballinasloe

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New ambulance base to be constructed at St. Brigid's in Ballinasloe
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new ambulance base is to be constructed on St. Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe on lands to be retained by the HSE

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says this new ambulance base is much needed to replace the current one

Deputy Kerrane says it’s also important to explore what other local supports and service can be provided on the site before the unused parts go up for sale

The National Ambulance Service needs a new Education Centre and Deputy Kerrane is proposing that St. Brigid’s be considered

 

More like this:
no_space
Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice re-appointed to Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice has been ...

no_space
Druid and Blue Teapot team up to provide work experience for adults with intellectual disabilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo of Galway's most well-known theatre companies are...

no_space
Justice Minister in Galway city for POA conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJustice Minister Jim O'Callaghan is in Galway city to...

no_space
Midwife reveals maternity’s toxic workplace

A toxic work environment in the Maternity Department of University Hospital Galway was revealed i...

no_space
Minister ‘has to lead’ on TB crisis

THE Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, has been asked this week by a Galway farm leader to ...

no_space
Garrett gives life to a ‘forgotten people’

Author Garrett Carr was a guest at this year’s Cúirt literature festival, reading from The Boy fr...

no_space
Food outlet was shut because owners never applied for planning

The closure of the much-loved Misunderstood Heron sparked outrage among its fans on social media ...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Saving the fisheries The Ministry of Fisheries are at last awakening to the fact that ...

no_space
Airport sale is geared for take-off

Galway’s two local authorities are looking to offload Galway Airport for development — but need c...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up