New €3m Portumna Arts and Enterprise Hub continues buzz with community evening

New €3m Portumna Arts and Enterprise Hub continues buzz with community evening
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The new Portumna Arts, Community and Enterprise Hub has been officially opened.

Up to 100 people gathered in the town today, to celebrate the opening of the re-purposed historic Courthouse, which had been idle for over two decades.

The three million euro project has preserved the courthouse’s architectural integrity, while adding modern arts spaces, remote working facilities and a café

After hosting a day of music and dance, the space will maintain its newfound buzz with a community evening, starting shortly (5:30PM).

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the opening today to speak to members of the community.

 

