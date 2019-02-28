New 30-day TB test proposal is a ‘non-runner’

ANY move to introduce a new 30-day pre-movement TB test – for herds that are six months out of test – will be strenuously opposed by the IFA over the coming months.

The proposed new extra test – that would be paid for by the farmer – is one of a number of Dept. of Agriculture proposals from the TB Forum group set up some time back.

It is also being brought forward as part of the Delegated Acts under the New EU Animal Health Law.

Although Bovine TB has been on the decline over the past decade, and is nationally at an historically low level, the country still has an ongoing difficulty in trying to get to ‘disease free’ status.

Stephen Canavan, Galway IFA Animal Health Committee Representative, told the Farming Tribune that they would be utterly opposed to the introduction of any new pre-movement test for farmers.

He said that this latest proposal was not scientifically based and would achieve ‘little if anything’ in trying to eradicate TB from the national herd.

“This measure is not scientifically based; will not contribute to eradication of the disease; and will add an enormous cost to the TB programme which farmers will not accept.

“Minister Creed and his officials cannot under any circumstances allow this movement restriction to be adopted in the Delegated Act currently reaching conclusion in the EU Commission,” said Stephen Canavan.

