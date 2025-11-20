  • Services

Neutrality roadshow to visit Galway next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A national neutrality roadshow is set to visit University of Galway next week.

It’s organised by the Neutrality Now campaign, and it’ll be a community discussion on Ireland’s neutrality in the face of increasing global instability and conflict.

The group also argues that Ireland’s triple lock deployment system must be maintained to ensure our continued neutrality.

It comes as Government plans to reform the system, to remove the need for UN authorisation to deploy peacekeepers abroad.

The public event will take place at the O’ Eocha Theatre at University of Galway on Tuesday, November 25th from 6pm until 8pm.

