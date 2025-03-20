Neuro-rehab services announced for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Neuro-rehabilitation services for survivors of brain injury are being established for people in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The dedicated services, funded in partnership with the HSE, will include expert rehabilitation in home and community settings, along with clinical psychology support.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is currently recruiting for a small team, with the scope to expand the services and team over time.

Director of Service Operations, Catherine Lacey, says this will make a huge difference to people in the West: