Networking events hears of bright Geopark business outlook for 2025 tourist season

Participant numbers were strong and there was great engagement and optimism at Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark’s early season Business Network Event held at Cong Crossroads Community Centre last week.

What is planned as an annual event to gear up for the new tourist season attracted around 40 businesses operating in the Geopark region of 1560sq km – including representatives from hospitality, outdoor experiences, training, heritage and the arts.

Additionally, a range of agency and project service providers for businesses were also important contributors to the event.

Progress updates from the Geopark, then outlines of business supports were provided by Fáilte Ireland, Mayo and Galway County Council tourism officers and Local Enterprise Offices, Údarás na Gaeltachta, the Education and Training Boards (ETBs), Inland Fisheries Ireland and local development companies.

Interspersed were very brief elevator pitches from all the businesses present to provide a hook for follow up introductions and chats during the numerous networking breaks to explore possible collaborations.

The agency service providers were available throughout the event for chats about supports ranging from skills training, strategic and business planning, infrastructure development and product/service development, sustainable energy, climate actions, funding and financial support.

Fáilte Ireland predicts a buoyant 2025 tourist season, especially taking account of a strong US dollar and increased availability of tourist accommodation.

“Despite the challenges of 2024, including rising costs, adverse summer weather, and accommodation constraints, the tourism industry cautiously optimistic,” revealed Fionnán Nester, Fáilte Ireland Project’s Officer Wild Atlantic Way.

“The Geopark business network is not only helping build a resilient sector through collaboration but also shaping a really compelling visitor proposition for the area,” he added.

Údarás na Gaeltachta Tourism Executive Meadbh Seoighe said it was clear that all participants could see the benefits of the Geopark in the short- and long-term.

“Údarás na Gaeltachta has been supportive from the outset, seeing the Geopark as a strategic project for the region,” she said.

Overall, the JCWL Geopark is well on track to achieve UNESCO Global Geopark status in autumn 2025 – taking the full allowable two years from assessment date to address their recommendations.

Among the main things required to strengthen this are increased visibility, with welcome road signs and outdoor panels in geopark communities and indoor signs with geopark information are being erected this spring; info displays are now installed at Cong, Kylemore Abbey visitor centres and soon to be at CDS Corr na Móna.

A series of geosite(s) of interest panels with local heritage info are designed and soon ready to be put up; links on partner digital platforms across the region are helping to inform about the geopark and its benefits for communities

The education programme – a strategic approach to learning for all through a stakeholder-led action – was launched last November – and progress has been made on securing long-term funding including a solid governance and management structure.

In addition, there are three active networks – communities, business, education, including via the voluntary cross-community group GeoEnterprise – with increased links with over 200 geoparks across the Global Geoparks Network.

Pictured: Cornamona Angling Guide Tom Sullivan; Donnchadh MacCobb, Safe Water Training; Paula Lydon, Costa Gaelach Chonamara & Arann; Kevin Crowley, Inland Fisheries Ireland; Trish Walsh, GeoEnterprise, and Geopark Geologist Benjamin Thebaudeau.