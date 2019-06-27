Nearly sixty homes set for auction

Almost sixty properties are set to go under the hammer at the next O’Donnellan & Joyce Wild Atlantic Way auction which will take place on July 19.

There will be a wide variety of properties for sale, from family homes to prime investments and the growing catalogue will make this auction their biggest auction to date.

Among the properties going under the hammer are:

33 Maunsells Road, Galway. An exceptional five-bed semi located off Taylor’s Hill and within east access to the likes of Salthill, NUIG and UHG. The Advised Minimum Value is €450,000.

4 Raleigh Row, Galway. This two-bed terraced property has been completely refurbished and includes electric central heating. There is also a living room, kitchen/diner, main bathroom, en suite shower room and a separate utility. The AMV is €260,000.

4A St Anthony’s Place, Woodquay. A site of approximately 144 sq m zoned residential. It previously had planning permission in 2001 for mixed commercial/residential development. The AMV is €200,000.

31 Renmore Road, Renmore. A detached three-bed bungalow situated not far from the Bon Secours Hospital. Built circa 1980, this property is in need of full refurbishment. The AMV is €285,000.

1 Clifton Crescent, Newcastle. A unique three-bed bungalow located in the corner of a quiet cul de sac opposite Dangan Sports Pavilion. The AMV is €330,000.

