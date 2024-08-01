Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported

ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are in fact made from imported wool, according to the Galway Wool Co-op.

At a time when most Irish farmers are only getting a ‘record low’ of 15c/kg for wool, the Galway Wool Co-op is seeking Government and consumer watchdog action on what’s going on.

Blátnaid Gallagher from Aughrim, who is Secretary of the Galway Wool Co-op, said that their fourth annual Meitheal sale on Saturday, July 20 last, in Athenry Mart was a major focal point in highlighting the real value, authenticity and traceability of Galway wool.

“We traded 4,000kgs of certified Galway wool on Saturday with a gross value of €2.50/kg and a net worth of €2/kg to the farmers involved.

“Our Meitheal shows the real quality and value of genuine, well presented wool from the traditional Galway breed of sheep.

“We need people to sit up and take notice that wool products being sold as Irish are actually made from imported wool,” Blátnaid Gallagher told the Farming Tribune.

The Meitheal sale drew hundreds of people to the sale and also the art exhibition put on by 31 fibre artists who use Galway wool as their product of choice.

Around 45 members of the Galway Sheep Society presented wool at the Meitheal sale which was bought up mainly by Donegal Yarns while Evin Higgins of Caoirigh Wool Products near Tuam was also a purchaser as well as a number of other buyers including one from Texas, USA.

Over the coming weeks and months, Blátnaid Gallagher will also be making a strong pitch with the Galway Arts Festival organisers to include the wool artists who displayed their fare at Meitheal to be part of the international event.

“We really believe that these artists working with authentic Galway wool can fit in perfectly at the arts festival – the work they do is absolutely tremendous and they deserve a bigger stage to display their crafts,” said Blátnaid Gallagher.

Pictured: Grellán Ó Conghaile and Tom Murphy from Ballinasloe with chairman of Galway Wool Martin Ward bringing in the Galway wool in pristine condition last month at the Meitheal and Art Exhibition in Athenry Mart.