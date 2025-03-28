  • Services

National Sustainability Win for Galway printing company iSupply

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Galway’s own sustainable printing partner iSupply Ltd. has been declared the 2025 Sustainable Small Business of the Year at the Sustainable Business Awards.

The awards, run by PwC and the Business Post, recognises companies who display a true commitment to environmental and social responsibility, and employ good governance to empower their staff and clients to make a positive difference.

iSupply’s Eco-Sustainability Lead, Dylan McDonagh, collected the award on the company’s behalf remarking “This is just the beginning. iSupply like every organisation here is not just a company, but a people, and people can do amazing things when you give them hope. I know we will all be back here next year, even stronger than we are now.”

Judges commented on the company’s leadership in demonstrating the immense positive environmental impact that small companies can have, with great effort taken to reduce emissions and energy consumption, and embedding circular economy principles into their supply chain.

The ISO 14001-certified media solutions company uses eco-friendly inks and paper, and offers a carbon balancing program with the World Land Trust to their clients to offset unavoidable emissions.

The commitment to environmental leadership that iSupply displays is admirable, championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and working with institutions like Ulster University to create innovative solutions for the sector.

Considering the assertion that this is only the beginning, we are looking forward to finding out what is next for this little West of Ireland company who are aiming to set the standard for all-Ireland.

Pictured accepting the  2025 Sustainable Small Business of the Year award were Peter O’Dwyer Sunday Business Post, Dylan McDonagh iSupply and Fiona Gaskin from PWC

 

