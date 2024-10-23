National success for Galway hotels

It was a night of celebrations for some of Galway’s most popular hotels at the Irish Hotel Awards held in the stunning Johnstown Estate this week. Hyde Hotel, The Galmont, The Connacht Hotel and the Salthill Hotel all took awards back west after the night of celebration of the best of the Irish hospitality industry.

Hyde Hotel, which was recognised as the best Boutique Hotel in Ireland for the second time, was also once more recognised as the country’s best three star hotel. General Manager Roisin McGee was beaming after collecting the awards paid tribute to her team. She said the awards were down to every single member of the team and it was a fitting recognition of their dedication. The Connacht Hotel was named the Best Family Hotel in Connacht, an award which delighted General Manager David O’Connor.

The Galmont Hotel took home two prestigious awards being named the Best City Hotel in Ireland and in addition the Best Four Star Hotel in Ireland, a wonderful achievement for the venue. The winning didn’t end there for Galway city hotels with the Salthill Hotel getting the nod for best Hotel Bar in Connacht. The Connemara Coast Hotel was Highly Commended in the Waterside Wedding Venue Category.

The Irish Hotel Awards celebrate the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland and for the teams who go above and beyond by providing outstanding guest experiences. The judging process involves a bespoke programme delivering a unique insight into the visitor experience in each hotel. They deliver a 280 point report, offering 360° feedback on each department in each property. The judging process involves the researcher carrying out a detailed assessment of their guest experience from reservation and check in, right through to checkout and departure.

Pictured: Left to right: Roisin McGee, Hyde Hotel GM, Philip Dunleavy Hyde Hotel Deputy GM, Aoife Kilkelly Group Social Content Creator, celebrating at the Irish Hotel Awards in Johnstown Estate.