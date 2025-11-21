National Social Enterprise Conference held in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of people attended the 2025 National Social Enterprise Conference in Ballinasloe last evening.

The annual event, hosted by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is a major networking opportunity for the sector.

Social enterprises are businesses that aim to drive social, societal, or environmental improvements.

The theme of this years conference at the Shearwater Hotel was ‘Trading for Impact’.

It was opened by Minister Jerry Buttimer, who said it’s vital that social enterprise is kept to the forefront with regard to policies, programmes, social procurement and access to services.