National Ploughing Championships provide perfect stage for small Galway business

One of Galway’s best small businesses will get a chance to exhibit their business to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska next month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

Nuasan, which is supported by Local Enterprise Office Galway, is a natural body care brand focusing on total body wellness & recovery.

The Irish-made range, run by Aoife Potie, includes a variety of multi-functional active care products that have been scientifically proven and developed by experts.

The Local Enterprise Village, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will house over 30 small businesses and will be located at the heart of this year’s National Ploughing Championships from September 17 to 19.

With some of the biggest companies in Ireland taking up residence at the Ploughing every year, the Local Enterprise Village continues to be a popular destination on the site for those looking to pick up something unique to bring home from some of the best small businesses in Ireland.

Acting Head of LEO Galway Caroline McDonagh described it as ‘an opportunity like no other for Nuasan to bring their ideas and products to almost 300,000 potential customers’.

“The Local Enterprise Village has become one of those areas everyone wants to drop into to find their local business and see what they can pick up,” she said.

“Designed by active people, Nuasan has harnessed the power of science along with natural active ingredients and developed an entire range of active skincare products that specifically supported active lifestyles. The LEO team and I wish them a successful trip to the Local Enterprise Village,” she added.

The Local Enterprise Village is just one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

Others include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase.

Pictured: Natural body care brand Nuasan will represent LEO Galway at the 2024 National Ploughing Championships.