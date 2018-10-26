National Parents Council says school building standards in Galway and other areas should be met

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Parents Council says it’s not rocket science to ensure basic building standards are met.

It’s as over 40 schools, including one in the city, are being examined following the discovery of serious structural issues at three Dublin schools.

All of the schools in question, including Galway Educate Together National School in Newcastle, were built by the same company, Western Building Systems.

Two schools have already been shut and the Government has indicated more closures will follow.

Ross Mac Mahon of The National Parents Council says these builds should have been relatively straight forward. More at 11am…