National Lottery says 7 million euro Jackpot ticket was sold in Carraroe

The National Lottery says the 7 million euro Lotto Jackpot ticket was sold in Eurospar in An Cheathrú Rua

Officials from the National Lottery will be at the Carraroe store later today to mark the big win

The Galway winner becomes the 10th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024

They also become the county’s second biggest win so far this year, after Monaghan’s filling station in Westside sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth a million euro back in September.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s main Lotto draw were 7, 10, 12, 19, 21, 32, and the Bonus was 9.