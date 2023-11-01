National journalism graduate programme reflects on success at Galway launch

Galway Bay fm has been hosting the 2023 launch of the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate programme today.

The Coimisiún na Meán and Skillnet Ireland scheme works as a bridge between the academic programmes and the industry





It provides paid placements for graduates at independent radio stations across the country, with many securing full-time work afterwards.

Coimisiún na Meán’s Director of Sectoral Learning and Development Stephanie Comey, who has been involved since the scheme’s inception in 2019, says the standard of applicants is always very high.

Sinead Crowley Director of Media Development with Coimisiún na Meán says the programme aims to give young people real-life experience in radio:

