National event to highlight East Galway peat-transition projects

National event to highlight East Galway peat-transition projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An event will take place in Westmeath tomorrow to showcase a wide range of projects carried out through the EU Just Transition Fund – including in Galway.

In Ireland, the fund focuses on the Midlands region, including East Galway, and the impact from the move away from peat production and peat-powered electricity generation.

The event – called Just Transition Fest – will showcase projects from Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath.

They include tourism initiatives, upskilling in renewable energy, restoring natural habitats, bio-technologies, and regenerative wetland agriculture.

The event takes place at Mound Druid in Co Westmeath tomorrow from 10.30am until 4pm.

