National conference told that people with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.

That’s according to Galway-based disability advocate Maggie Woods who was speaking at the country’s first ever national conference of Local Development Companies in Ballina.

The Galway City Partnership ‘WorkAbility’ Programme Co-ordinator says out of 90 people on their programme, only 15 have jobs.

Woods is urging prospective employers to give people with disabilities a chance:

Speaking at the LDCN conference, the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary wasn’t surprised. He has this message for employers: