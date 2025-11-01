  • Services

Services

National conference told that people with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

National conference told that people with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.

That’s according to Galway-based disability advocate Maggie Woods who was speaking at the country’s first ever national conference of Local Development Companies in Ballina.

The Galway City Partnership ‘WorkAbility’ Programme Co-ordinator says out of 90 people on their programme, only 15 have jobs.

Woods is urging prospective employers to give people with disabilities a chance:

Speaking at the LDCN conference, the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary wasn’t surprised. He has this message for employers:

More like this:
no_space
Man in his 80's dies in Road Traffic Collision at Loughgeorge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 80's has died following a road traffic c...

no_space
Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal Road Traffic Collision at Loughgeorge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal ...

no_space
Country gets ready for cut to speed limits

Galway County Council has been instructed to prepare for the introduction of lower speed limits i...

no_space
Galway singer/songwriter displays craft with new acoustic take on his old songs

In ancient times, Ultan Conlon would have been a troubadour – a travelling musician who will pitc...

no_space
Vets show you’re never too old to be on the ball

Galway will play host to basketball teams from USA, Canada, Estonia, Croatia, and across Europe a...

no_space
Irish Traditional Music Archives concert tour to visit Connemara tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish Traditional Music Archive’s concert tour is...

no_space
Memorial Mass for deceased staff of UHG and Merlin Park Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA memorial mass for deceased staff of UHG and Merlin ...

no_space
West had highest volume of agricultural land sales in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe West accounted for the highest volume of agricult...

no_space
Connemara Pony Heritage Centre in Letterfrack officially opened

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new Connemara Pony Heritage Centre at Connemara N...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up