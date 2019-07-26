Nathan set to roll into Leisureland

Country star Nathan Carter will return to Leisureland in Salthill, on Friday next, August 2, when he brings his Summer Spectacular show to the seaside venue for one night only.

The Liverpool-born adopted Irishman is just back from a sold-out British tour and is ‘raring to go’ in Ireland again

It’s been another wonderful 12 months for Nathan, who has gained fans far and wide for his blend of country, trad and pop.

His fifth studio album, Born for the Road, went straight to number one on its release last September, making it his fifth album to debut at the top of the charts.

He also had hugely successful tours of USA and Canada in 2018 and plans a quick return there later this year when dates will include a three-week run in Branson, Missouri. He also has his second German tour coming up in December.

His hour-long TV special, Nathan Carter, which attracted more than a half a million viewers when RTÉ broadcast it last December, will be running again this Christmas on the national broadcaster.

