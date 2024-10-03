NASA Astronaut to visit Galway Atlantaquaria for Space Week
A retired NASA astronaut is visiting Galway as part of Space Week 2024.
Steve Swanson will make a stop at Galway Atlantaquaria during a road trip to mark the global annual celebration of space, which runs from tomorrow until Friday of next week
This year’s theme is Space and Climate Change, and the opportunity to attend workshops at the aquarium is open to schools only.
The Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork is organising events, and is also teaming up with Galway city libraries throughout the week.
Rob O’ Sullivan, National Outreach Coordinator for Space Week Ireland spoke to Sarah Slevin about the link between climate and space:
