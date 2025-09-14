Na Forbacha safety plan welcome but it doesn’t go far enough

Parents and residents who have campaigned for safety measures for school children in Na Forbacha have welcomed Galway County Council’s provisional proposals – but they say they do not go far enough.

The local authority this week released its provisional Safe Routes to School (SRTS) plan for Na Forbacha – but the key omission from the parents’ point of view is that of traffic lights.

And in a statement this week, they said that what should have been a week of celebration, after decades of campaigning for a lighted crossing outside Scoil na bhForbacha, is instead tinged with concern, as they say issues still remain.

The Coiste Sábháilteachta in Na Forbacha warmly welcomed the inclusion of raised zebra crossings and signage in the plan, recognising this as progress towards making the R336 safer.

They said that these measures, along with the recognition of the need to reduce speed, show that the voices of parents and residents are finally being heard.

The Council plan – in conjunction with the National Transport Authority and An Taisce Green Schools – aims to provide a Safe Routes to School Scheme for Scoil Na bhForbacha.

It proposes the construction of a raised-table Zebra pedestrian crossing on R336 directly opposite the school – and a second raised-table pedestrian crossing within the vicinity of the filling station on the same route.

The plan also proposes junction tightening and the provision of raised-table uncontrolled crossings at a number of entrances along R336 including the entrance to the school.

However, the Coiste claims that the plan does not go far enough. They highlight the absence of a push-button, signalised pedestrian crossing as ‘a major disappointment’ which ‘leaves children walking to school on a busy national route without the protection they urgently need’.

They want to see the inclusion of a reduced speed limit directly outside the school, as well as signalised pedestrian crossing traffic lights – and a clear timeline indicating when these works will be delivered.

“Parents cannot be expected to wait indefinitely. We need to know when these promises will become reality,” said the Coiste.

“This may be our only opportunity for years to come to secure proper protections for our children.

“We welcome the progress so far, but we urge Galway County Council to go further, and we look forward to seeing our requests properly considered and implemented without delay,” they added.

Príomhoide of Scoil na bhForbacha Áine Ní Thuathail has also voiced her disappointment at the Council’s plans to install a raised zebra crossing outside the school instead of pedestrian traffic lights.

She had campaigned for traffic lights along with the local community to help children cross safely on the busy road, where the current speed limit is 50 km/h.

And she now believes the proposed zebra crossing will not provide the level of safety needed, particularly given the volume and speed of traffic outside the school.

“Our school community welcomed the idea of pedestrian lights, as they would have given parents the confidence that their children could cross the road safely on their way to and from school,” she said.

“Unfortunately, a raised zebra crossing on a 50 km/h road does not address these concerns.

“Parents will still feel they have no choice but to drive their children, which undermines the whole purpose of encouraging safe walking routes from nearby byroads, where the majority of our pupils reside.

“The safety of our children must come first. Without reducing the speed limit and without proper traffic control measures such as lights, this plan falls short of what is needed,” she added.

The Coiste has now called on the public to make their voices heard before the consultation deadline of Friday week, September 19, at 12 noon via https://consult.galway.ie.

Pictured: Parents and pupils protesting for improved safety measures in the vicinity of Scoil Na bhForbacha earlier this year.