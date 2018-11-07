N83 road closure at accident blackspot

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the N83 Dunmore to Tuam road which has become an accident blackspot will be closed today (07/11).

The road in the townland of Carrowmunniagh, known locally as Twenty Minute Hill, will be closed from 9.30am until 4.30pm with diversions in place.

The road will reopen to traffic from 4.30pm until tomorrow morning.

From tomorrow, the stretch of road at this location will be reduced to a stop go system with traffic lights in place for the forseeable future.

The measure is being introduced in the interest of health and safety, and to facilitate a risk assessment.

One road fatality was recorded in the location last year, as well as six serious incidents in the last five months.