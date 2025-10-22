  • Services

N83 Corinthians to Parkmore Junction roadworks begin today after some delays

N83 Corinthians to Parkmore Junction roadworks begin today after some delays
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The N83 roadworks from Corinthians Rugby Club to Parkmore Junction are beginning today after some hold-ups

The 600 metres of works will run for the next 3 weeks until Friday November 14th

Full lane closures will be in place with stop/go system and road users are asked to expect delays

Motorists travelling to Galway are advised to divert from Claregalway towards Oranmore and use the M6 via exit 19.

Motorists travelling from Galway to Claregalway are advised to divert via the City exiting at Junction 19 of the M6

