  • Services

Services

N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme under review due to significant challenges

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme under review due to significant challenges
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme is currently under review, with Galway County Council now reassessing its options.

Significant challenges have been identified during the design and environmental assessment phase, including the identification of a priority habitat.

The scheme would also require the closure of the N67 for several months and the construction of a diversion route, which would drive up costs to up to ten million euro.

TII says these technical, environmental and financial difficulties are considerable risks to its delivery, and it’s unlikely the project will progress in its current form.

Gort/Kinvara Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the update she received from the council

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Local ETB learners to share stories in TG4 documentary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo learners who upskilled through the Galway and Ros...

no_space
Local TDs weigh in on €100k bike shelter upgrade at National Maternity Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal TDs have weighed in on plans to upgrade a bike ...

no_space
Final refusal for upgrades at Aran Islands Hotel on Inis Mór

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal refusal has been given for upgrade plans at the...

no_space
Education Minister urged to step up over 30 year delay to new school in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Education Minister is being urged to step up and ...

no_space
Plans for vet clinic in Oranmore village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged to transform a former hair sal...

no_space
Guitar men prove one of the highlights of outstanding Clifden Arts Festival

The White Horse Guitar Club, an eleven-strong all-male group who performed at Clifden’s Town Hall...

no_space
Galwegians dig deep to help Lions succeed

The outgoing President of Galway Lions Club has paid tribute the strength of community as the org...

no_space
Cancer Care West officially unveils new facility in heart of Oughterard

Cancer Care West has officially opened its new charity shop in Oughterard, with TV and radio pers...

no_space
Lane closures on n83 Claregalway to Parkmore junction from tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere will be traffic management and lane closures fo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up