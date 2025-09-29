N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme under review due to significant challenges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The N67 Kinvara Active Travel Scheme is currently under review, with Galway County Council now reassessing its options.

Significant challenges have been identified during the design and environmental assessment phase, including the identification of a priority habitat.

The scheme would also require the closure of the N67 for several months and the construction of a diversion route, which would drive up costs to up to ten million euro.

TII says these technical, environmental and financial difficulties are considerable risks to its delivery, and it’s unlikely the project will progress in its current form.

Gort/Kinvara Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the update she received from the council