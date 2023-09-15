N67 in Oranmore reopens after two-vehicle crash
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay FM newsroom-
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision on the N67 in Oranmore this afternoon.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The stretch of road between Oranmore Community Centre roundabout and the right turn towards Lidl was closed for a time from 2pm to allow for a technical examination.
The road has since reopened.
Two people received treatment for injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
The post N67 in Oranmore reopens after two-vehicle crash appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Seven Galway Students set to be awarded All Ireland Undergraduate Scholarships
Galway Bay FM newsroom-Seven Galway Students are to be awarded All Ireland Scholarships, which wi...
Fridays for Future protest in Eyre Square demands greater climate action
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around two dozen campaigners braved the rain to take part in a pro...
Work resumes on long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has resumed this week on a long-stalled social housing projec...
Road closed in Oranmore due to crash
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Limerick Roa...
Interesting property for sale at Coast Road, Roscam
Mullery Auctioneers are offering for sale by tender an interesting property at Coast Road, Roscam...
Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre
Gardaí have made three further arrests in relation to a public order and endangerment incident at...
Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards
Galway Bay FM newsroom – Furbo’s Kathy O’Donnell has won an award for Commercia...
An Bord Pleanala upholds permission to transform ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at Claddagh into home
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld a grant of permission to transform the...
Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the...