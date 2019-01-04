N6 dual carriageway set for €3.6m resurfacing

Galway City Tribune – The 1.5km stretch of dual carriageway between the Ballybane and Briarhill junctions is to be fully resurfaced later this year at a cost of over €3.6 million.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed an allocation of €3.66 million for the completion of the work that’s likely to start in the second half of 2019, taking a number of weeks to complete.

Senior City Council Engineer, Uinsinn Finn, told the Galway City Tribune that this section of roadway at Bóthar na dTreabh [often referred to as the ‘Tom Hogan Motors’ road] had deteriorated significantly and was in need of rehabilitation.

He said that every effort would be made to ensure that traffic disruption would be kept to a minimum during the repairs and resurfacing work, such as concentrating the work schedule between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

“Parts of this section of carriageway are not in a good condition and are in need of repair. We hope that the job will be completed within a matter of weeks with the least possible disruption to traffic,” said Mr Finn.

