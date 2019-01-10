N59 roadworks get into gear at last

The announcement of €8.64 million in funding for improvements to the much lamented N59 Clifden to Galway road has been welcomed by local representatives – with progress being made on what has long been regarded as one of the county’s most neglected routes.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív told the Connacht Tribune that the allocation was part of a long process that would eventually deliver a road that was fit for purpose.

“Over the next four to five years, major progress will be made, once the big projects get through a very tedious design and planning stage.

“Often, nowadays, the construction phase is the fastest part,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.

As part of the allocation, €1 million has been set aside for the Clifden to Oughterard stretch of the road, with a further €500,000 earmarked for the Moycullen Bypass.

It had been hoped that the bypass would go to tender this year but the €500,000 allocated would suggest this might be delayed.

“The €500,000 will only continue the preliminary work for the Moycullen Bypass – that project is meant to be finished by 2021,” said Deputy Ó Cuív.

“It’s a work in progress – it all has to go through the process.”

The stretch between Maam Cross and Bunakill is fixed for upgrade in 2019 with an allocation of €2 million for the necessary works.

“That will give you the first section of upgraded road from Maam Cross to Bunakill. The standard will be the same as the piece at Derrylea,” explained Deputy Ó Cuív.

