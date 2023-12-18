N59 around Bushypark to remain closed for at least another hour due to very serious incident
Gardaí are still at the scene of a very serious road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy Park at approximately 5.20 this morning.
It’s understood to involve one vehicle and occurred near Killeen House
Local guided diversions are currently in place, with the N59 closed to traffic both ways, and commuters are warned to expect long delays
The traffic from the west in particular is causing long delays at Rahoon Road, Western Distributor Road and all minor arteries
No further information on injury is available at this time
