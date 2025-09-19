N17 reopens in Milltown following fatal collision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The N17 has reopened in Milltown following a fatal collision this morning.

The crash happened at Drum between Milltown and Ballindine shortly after 8am.

The driver of the car – a young man in his 20’s understood to be from the area – died in the collision.

The van driver was airlifted to UHG with serious injuries.

The road was closed until later this afternoon to allow Gardaí to complete a technical examination of the scene and remove the vehicles.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.