  • Services

Services

N17 reopens in Milltown following fatal collision

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

N17 reopens in Milltown following fatal collision
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The N17 has reopened in Milltown following a fatal collision this morning.

The crash happened at Drum between Milltown and Ballindine shortly after 8am.

The driver of the car – a young man in his 20’s understood to be from the area – died in the collision.

The van driver was airlifted to UHG with serious injuries.

The road was closed until later this afternoon to allow Gardaí to complete a technical examination of the scene and remove the vehicles.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area between 7.45am and 8.15am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More like this:
no_space
City to host Ireland's first silent film festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIreland's first ever silent film festival will take p...

no_space
Junior Defence Minister responds to concerns of Gaza protestors in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Ballymoe Garda Station sells at online auction for double AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe former Garda Station in Ballymoe has been sold at...

no_space
Junior Defence Minister responds to conerns of Gaza protestors in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Gaza protestors gather in city to coincide with Minister visit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtestors against the ongoing conflict in Gaza have ...

no_space
Man dies after crash on N17 in Milltown

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's died following a road traffic collision in Mi...

no_space
Local TD demands standardised approach to road safety outside schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is demanding a standardised approach to ro...

no_space
Gardaí and emergency services at serious collision on N17 Milltown

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a s...

no_space
Junior Defence Minister in Galway Today for School Visit and Community Reception

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister of State for European Affairs and Defenc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up