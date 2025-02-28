N17 in Milltown reopens after three car collision which led to five people being hospitalised

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The section of the N17 in Milltown which had been closed for approximately 6 hours due to a three-car collision has re-opened

Five people, including a child, were brought to University Hospital Galway following the incident that occurred at around 8:45am

One of those, a woman in her 30s, was airlifted to UHG while the occupants of the other two vehicles – two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s and a child – were all brought by ambulance

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Kilcloony between 8:30am and 9am and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.