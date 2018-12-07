Mystics and Maree women in cup quarter-final action

Maree’s senior women head to Limerick on Saturday for a Division 1 Cup quarter-final against fellow Southern Conference side, Limerick Celtics (4pm).

Maree, who are the only unbeaten side across the two conferences in Division 1, booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a 86-59 win over Phoenix Rockets back in October, and they will go into the game as favourites against a side that comes into the fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats.

However, Celtics will post a danger to Joe Shield’s side, particularly through the scoring threat posed by Frannie Frazier and Taylor Williams. Frazier – who picked up the Southern Conference Player of the Month award for November, has hit an average of 26.5 points for Celtics in their six league games to date, including a staggering 42 of their 68 points against UU Elks; while Williams has averaged 17 points and has been draining 3-pointers for fun in recent games.

That side, they face their toughest game of the season on Saturday against a Maree side that has an average winning margin of just under 30 points from their six league games to date, the most recent of which was a 95-30 dismantling of Fabplus Northwest in Donegal.

Irish international Claire Rockall is back with her native club for the season – and picked up the Southern Conference Player of the Month award for October – and has led the way for the side with a 25.67 scoring average.

Recently crowned Irish International Women’s Player of the Year, Dayna Finn, always poses a threat, and with Alison Blaney, Catherine Connaire, and Carol McCarthy all scoring heavily against Fabplus, as well as the likes of Fiona Scally and Maggie Byrne dominating under the boards, Maree will be cautious but confident of booking a semi-final date on the second weekend in January.

Galway’s other national league women’s side is also in cup action this weekend, as NUIG Mystics head to Cork to take on Fr Matthews on Saturday (3pm).

