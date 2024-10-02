Musicians and wordsmiths gather to honour Inis Meáin fisherman and poet

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Words and photos: Seán Ó Mainnín
The beauty and power of music and words were celebrated at the recent Éigse Dara Beag with a gathering of illustrious Irish-language poets and traditional Irish musicians on Inis Meáin.
The event commemorates Dara Beag, an Inis Meáin fisherman and poet whose verses and sage observations attracted attention to an island already renowned, among other cultural gems, for its John Millington Synge residency and the beautiful stained-glass art of Harry Clarke glistening through Séipéal Mháire gan Smál windows.
The poets come to pay homage and recite were Jackie Mac Donncha, Dara Ó Conaola, Dara Dara Beag, (son of the man the Éigse honours), Mairéad Ní Fhlatharta, Peadar Mór Ó Conghaile and Aingeal Ní Chualáin.
Each received rapt attention from the audience numbers bruised into the Cúirt Filíochta centre.
Gentle giant and farmer poet Peadar Mór’s poem recital in a chant-like manner cast a spell on the crowd, hinting perhaps at the millennium-old method the Gaeil used to carry the sagas into new centuries.
The musicians were just as magisterial with their notes.
The maestro himself, Martin Hayes, led a Clare contingent, including Sorcha Costello and Brian Donnellan.
Johnny Óg Connolly led the Galway contingent Saturday night while Saileog Ní Cheannabháin’s enchanting voice and keyboard playing was followed by the melodious mystique of Úna Ní Fhlannagáin’s Celtic harp in the Friday concert.
Couple Brian Terry and Luisne Ní Neachtain and clann kept the spirit lively into the night.
There were Saturday craftshop classes in Sean-nós singing and dancing as well as in impromptu Luibíní song composition.
Nothing was left out of Éigse Dara Beag, not even the Cloch an Fhaoileáin walk which was put back from a wet Saturday to a gloriously sunny final event on the Sunday.
Pictured: Clare duo Martin Hayes and Brian Donnellan at their concert in the Mhuire gan Smál church.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Local Senator concerned over lack of funding for PE programmes in primary schools
A local Senator has raised concerns over an apparent lack of funding for PE courses for young chi...
Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway
Vodafone is set to switch off 3G in County Galway – following the recent switching off of t...
Sparking a love of stories for young Galway readers
Galway author and Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde wants children to be able to see themselves in b...
Consent education report in call for stricter targets
By Aoibhe Connolly A pioneering University of Galway programme to educate both students and st...
Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city
Some of €13 billion owed by Apple to the Irish government should be used to lay the groundwork fo...
Gardaí investigate two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore
Gardaí are investigating two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore in a three-day per...
Premium agricultural land on the market within a gallop of the city
O’Donnellan & Joyce are delighted to offer this prime Grade-A quality to the lands within the...
Budget 2025 – recapping the most significant announcements
The budget will be €8.3bn of new money overall – that’s a growth of 6.9 percent on la...
Golf Ireland Launches iGolf
New initiative enables golfers who are not members of golf clubs to obtain an official Handicap ...