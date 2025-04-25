Musician appeals after uilleann pipes worth thousands stolen in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city-based musican is making a public appeal after having uilleann pipes worth thousands stolen in the Gort area.

Siobhan Hogan, originally from Corofin, is well known in traditional Irish music circles.

The pipes are a Mickey Dunne full set, and they were stolen from the boot of her car around Gort over the weekend.

A photo of the pipes can be seen on the Galway Bay FM website.

Siobhan told Sally-Anne Barrett the pipes were stolen just a day or two after her brother died.

Photo – Colm Keatley Photography