  • Services

Services

Musician appeals after uilleann pipes worth thousands stolen in Gort

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Musician appeals after uilleann pipes worth thousands stolen in Gort
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city-based musican is making a public appeal after having uilleann pipes worth thousands stolen in the Gort area.

Siobhan Hogan, originally from Corofin, is well known in traditional Irish music circles.

The pipes are a Mickey Dunne full set, and they were stolen from the boot of her car around Gort over the weekend.

A photo of the pipes can be seen on the Galway Bay FM website.

Siobhan told Sally-Anne Barrett the pipes were stolen just a day or two after her brother died.

Photo – Colm Keatley Photography

More like this:
no_space
Tanaiste reviews soldiers at Renmore Barracks ahead of deployment to Lebanon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTanaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris has review...

no_space
Concerns over blatant speeding through Monivea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over the blatant speed at w...

no_space
Tanáiste to review troops at Renmore Barracks ahead of deployment to Lebanon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTanáiste Simon Harris will be at Renmore Barracks lat...

no_space
County Galway Cathaoirleach opens Book of Condolence for Pope Francis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Galway Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Martina Kinane has...

no_space
Bright Colours Only a wickedly funny wake show — as Gaeilge

An Taibhdhearc presents Dathanna Geala Amháin (Bright Colours Only), the hilarious Irish wake sho...

no_space
Galway is well versed for Poetry Day Ireland 2025

A number of iconic Galway venues will be well versed for May Day after Poetry Ireland announced t...

no_space
Dirty Circus on way back in town

The Dirty Circus is on its way back to the Róisín Dubh, this time with a 'Live Band & Burlesq...

no_space
Bearna sewage causing major sea pollution

Sewage has been identified as a serious source of pollution in two Bearna streams that is causing...

no_space
Westside is not Galway’s best side for proper planning

Bradley Bytes - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Around 400 of Ireland’s finest plan...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up