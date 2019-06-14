Musical stalwart returns for Ballinasloe show

Mayo-born musician and singer, Gerry Carthy, who now lives in the USA, will perform at Ballinasloe’s Pillar House folk club on Thursday next, June 20, while legendary blues-man Don Baker will make his first visit to popular venue on Friday, July 12, as part of a national tour.

Santa Fe-based Gerry Carthy plays banjo, guitar, tenor guitar, tin whistle, saxophone, fiddle, mandolin and bouzouki, as well as being a singer. Inspired by the Irish folk revival of the 1960s and ’70s, he spent 10 years playing music at sessions around Galway. While studying at UCG (now NUIG) he was a founding member of the traditional Irish session at The Crane Bar. The longest-running session in Galway, it recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Gerry graduated from UCG with a BA in English, French, and German and then qualified as a teacher. He was on faculty of the Music Department at the College of Santa Fe for 15 years, teaching tin whistle, tenor banjo and guitar.

An Artist in Residence with the New Mexico Folk Arts, Gerry has taught tin whistle and Irish language at Santa Fe Community College.

His Ballinasloe gig is likely to attract many of Gerry’s friends from around Galway and Mayo, especially those who remember him from his days in the Crane.

