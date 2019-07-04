Musical collaborations see Benni as a moveable feast

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

Female electro-pop artists like Sigrid and Maggie Rogers have risen to dominate charts and arenas over the course of the last couple of years. With the genre developing and growing more successful all the time, it seems like the right moment for Furbo singer-songwriter Beth Dowling to launch her solo project Benni.

Friday week, July 12, sees Benni play Galway’s Loft Venue to celebrate the release of her debut single Dance Again. The song itself, an upbeat, hook-laden dance track, will be available to download from this Friday.

Despite her acknowledgement of the musicians that have influenced her style, Beth’s project differs to a lot of singer-songwriters in her willingness to collaborate at every opportunity.

“I picked Benni because I didn’t want it to just be me,” she notes. “I always hear of people struggling to separate themselves from their music when it’s under their own name so I didn’t want to do that. It’s a full band and I love it so much. We’re practicing loads for this launch night and we’re loving playing together.”

Beth’s approach to songwriting matches that of a lot of contemporary artists. Her music benefits from access to software and technology that serves to enhance the sound. While elements of the set are more acoustic and folk-based, there is a clear direction in mind for Benni.

“Recently I started writing again after not writing for ages,” Beth admits.

“I’ve been writing all of my songs on Logic so I have the full arrangement and everything already done whereas with the acoustic ones, it’s just acoustic guitar and melody.

“When I started using Logic, I also started listening to the likes of Maggie Rogers and Laoise so I started working towards that kind of sound. I left the acoustic stuff to the side but now going back to it for this gig, I kind of want that as well.

“It’s so much nicer listening to music that makes you feel good and makes you want to dance around and I do want to make music that makes me want to dance around.”

