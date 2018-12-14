Music series finishes on a high note with festive theme

Seasonal airs and festive favourites will be on offer in the final of this year’s series of 3 Saturdays: 3 Kinds of Music which will take place at Druid’s Mick Lally Theatre this Saturday, December 15, at 11am

It will feature songs from Mary McPartlan with Garry Ó Briain, Paul McClure and friends, and resident musicians, the ConTempo Quartet.

This unique set of concerts has featured ConTempo and some of Ireland’s best emerging and established musicians in the surrounds of The Mick Lally Theatre throughout November. Guest curator Matthew Berrill has produced a tasting menu of classical, contemporary, jazz, electronic and Irish traditional music, for listeners of all ages, with chances for the audience to meet the performers and engage with them.

This autumn/winter series has been sponsored by LK Shields Solicitors and is also supported by NUIG, the Arts Council, Galway City and County Councils and GMIT.

Admission is free, open to all, and family-friendly. Early arrival recommended as there is no pre-booking and places are allocated on a first-come first-served basis. Donations are welcome. Visit www.thegalwaymusicresidency.ie or call 091 586706 for more information.