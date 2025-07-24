Mum-to-be evicted from tent by City Council

A pregnant homeless woman living in a tent in Galway City has been issued an eviction notice by the local authority.

Galway City Council issued an “illegal encampment” notice to an expectant mother, and her two dogs, who were staying in a tent at The Swamp at Claddagh.

Acting Director of Services, Dermot Mahon formally requested that the woman vacated the public lands that she was “occupying without consent”.

The woman, originally from east of the country, said the tent was what she currently called her home. She said she has been homeless since November 2023 and was couch surfing as well as staying in Airbnbs and hotels through Emergency Accommodation.

She said she was offered no alternative accommodation after receiving the warning letter.

“Your encampment is a serious risk to the public health and safety, both to those in occupation and to those in the vicinity,” said Mr Mahon, who requested the tent be removed from the land.

In his letter, attached to the tent, Mr Mahon said if the text was not removed the Council would remove it “without further notice”.

The woman’s friend, from Bearna, said he could not understand how a three-man tent pitched in Claddagh, to house a homeless person, could be considered a ‘risk to the public’.

Caption: The woman displays her eviction notice outside her tent.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.