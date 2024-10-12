Mum and teenage son’s marathon cycle to raise funds for school

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway City mum and her 13-year-old son are to take on the challenge of a 150km-plus cycle this weekend — to give back to the school that is so special to both of them.
Mairéad Dee and her son Lochlan will cycle the route known as the Famine Way, from Strokestown in Co Roscommon to Maynooth, Co Kildare.
They have set a fundraising target of €3,000 for Ábalta School in Parkmore, which caters for children with autism — Lochlan is a pupil of the school.
The cycle started yesterday (Friday) from Strokestown and they will take on about 50kms each day, overnighting in Abbeyshrule, Co Longford; Saturday’s leg will take them to Moyvalley in Co Kildare; and the final leg on Sunday will bring them to the finish in Maynoooth.
Mairéad and Lochlan have launched an appeal for funds on idonate.ie, with the money raised going towards Ábalta, an autism-specific school, which provides education and a wide range of therapies, all as Mairéad puts it, “uniquely under the one happy roof”.
“Ábalta School in Parkmore is just the most wonderful place, it caters for kids who are on all levels of the autism spectrum.
“Each individual child gets an education programme curriculum suitable to their needs, abilities and strengths.
The principal, teachers and therapists there are extraordinary, so kind, they go above and beyond for each child,” Mairead explained.
Funds are always needed for day trips, buses, school supplies, she added.
People can support the cycle and the school at www.idonate.ie/CycleForAbalta2024.
Pictured: Charity cycle… Mairéad Dee and her son Lochlan.
