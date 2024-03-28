Multi-million euro project at UG to probe influence of technology on time
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new multi-million euro project at University of Galway is set to explore the influence of technology on time.
The €3.5m postdoctoral fellowship programme is recruiting 19 world-class researchers to universities across Ireland.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The project is called ROSETTA – or Responsible Time and Tech in an Accelerated Digitised World.
Researchers say businesses, policy makers and regulators often highlight the great work they’re doing in relation to responsible technology.
But they say the term responsible technology is used so much and so loosely, it’s lost all meaning.
Now, they’ll challenge current assumptions, and really scrutinise how “real” these responsible efforts are, and how effective they are.
The project will examine the development, use and regulation of technology from a time perspective across all aspects of life.
They’ll range from children, people with disabilities and people in the workplace, to healthcare and social inclusion for older people.
The post Multi-million euro project at UG to probe influence of technology on time appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Four early morning arrests in Rosscahill arson investigation
Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into a fire in Rosscahill just before...
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics gets 17.5 million euro in European funding
Galway-based space tech company Mbryonics has been awarded 17.5 million euro in European funding ...
New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library
A new mosaic celebrating the science of the brain has been unveiled at Ballybane Library The mosa...
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West launch ‘passport’ initiative for dementia patients
Portiuncula Hospital and Community Healthcare West have launched a new communication passport for...
Prayer service in Moycullen church for Bowden family
A prayer service has been held in Moycullen church for the Bowden family 47-year-old Una Bowden, ...
Community devastated by the tragic deaths of local mother and her two daughters
THE village of Moycullen is in shock this week following the death of a local woman and her two y...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Fishermen’s reps Connemara was well represented at the conference of fishermen held in...
Galway jazzman goes back to his musical roots
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Aengus Hackett is, quite simply, one of Ireland’s premier jazz...
Costello steers Galway to deserved win over Leitrim
Galway 2-16 Leitrim 0-13 By DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK GALWAY under-20 footballers deli...