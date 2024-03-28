A new multi-million euro project at University of Galway is set to explore the influence of technology on time.

The €3.5m postdoctoral fellowship programme is recruiting 19 world-class researchers to universities across Ireland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The project is called ROSETTA – or Responsible Time and Tech in an Accelerated Digitised World.

Researchers say businesses, policy makers and regulators often highlight the great work they’re doing in relation to responsible technology.

But they say the term responsible technology is used so much and so loosely, it’s lost all meaning.

Now, they’ll challenge current assumptions, and really scrutinise how “real” these responsible efforts are, and how effective they are.

The project will examine the development, use and regulation of technology from a time perspective across all aspects of life.

They’ll range from children, people with disabilities and people in the workplace, to healthcare and social inclusion for older people.

The post Multi-million euro project at UG to probe influence of technology on time appeared first on Galway Bay FM.