Multi-faceted exhibition at Galway Arts Centre

A new exhibition KPAPLAK DONKER from Nik Taylor, being presented under his own name and by his pseudonym of Morley Hill, will open at 6pm this Friday, February 22 in Galway City. It’s on show at the Galway Arts Centre on Dominick Street.

The work is a combination of existing Morley Hill works (collage, paintings and kinetic wooden sculptures), a site-specific installation and inaugural works from his Spalla Gap project . That project has been inspired by items found on the shoreline – these include natural and manmade objects whose forms have been shaped, weathered or altered by the sea, the sand and marine life.

Morley Hill is just one of the pseudonyms used by Nik Taylor, a UK-born artist who now lives in County Kerry. Using different media, he explores diverse, but sometimes overlapping themes.

Work from his ongoing projects, which began 12 years ago, include Cherrymead, Alwyn Lamerton, The 4-268 Archive and Clinker Babbage.

Cherrymead involves investigations into a fictional pseudo-science of the mind, using mixed media objects and installation); Alwyn Lamerton entails the construction and habitation of precarious living spaces coupled with public interaction and performance; The 4-268 Archive involves a photographic record with more than 3,000 images, chronicling situations of interest and observed anomalies; Clinker Babbage entails ritualistic improvised musical performances involving a constantly-changing oversized band of varying ability, audience participation and a Svengali with one long arm).

