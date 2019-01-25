Múinteoir’s musings are for the birds – and bees!

Múinteoir Cathal Ó Conchúir, to the best of our knowledge, doesn’t teach sex education at the ‘Jes’, but the Sinn Féin councillor was all about the ‘birds ‘n the bees’ at the latest meeting of Galway City Council!

Bradley Bytes – a sort of political column with Dara Bradley

Okay, so he wasn’t referring to ‘the facts of life’, but Cathal was getting hot and heavy nonetheless.

The birds he was referring to, were seagulls, who were “having a field day” out in Salthill village, rummaging through businesses’ rubbish in search of food.

Broken bin lids meant the gulls had easy access and they were dumping all the rubbish out onto the street as they searched for anything edible.

“Seagulls do cause a massive problem; they do go into the bins,” he insisted.

Later in the meeting, Cathal spoke about bees – as in honey bees, or the lack of them.

There was a “scarcity of bees every summer”, he said, and this had knock-on implications for native plants, which relied on bees for pollination, and the Council should look into using pesticides that were bee-friendly. Way to ruin Acting Chief Executive Tom Connell’s buzz.

Mayor’s language gone to pot

As if calling councillors "lads" wasn't colloquial enough, Mayor Niall McNelis lost the plot altogether at the latest City Council meeting he chaired