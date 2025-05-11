MS sufferer on reality of coping with life-changing illness – and how public can help

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
A West of Ireland man who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis on the very day that Ireland went into Covid lockdown is proving that there is life beyond debilitating illness.
Andy Walsh from Ballinrobe reveals that his MS diagnosis came by accident on March 12 2020.
“I presented at the hospital for an MRI to see what was wrong with my leg – had I a trapped nerve or slipped disk – and the rest is history,” he recalls,
“March 12 2020 was actually the date that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities across Ireland, the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.
“And although it was a very, very challenging time and I lost the ability to actually walk during 2020, my story is filled with hope, thanks to the incredible support I’ve received from my family, friends, healthcare staff and MS Ireland,” he adds.
That is why Andy is now encouraging as many people as possible of all abilities and ages to take up MS Ireland’s month-long May 50K fitness challenge in the run-up to World MS Day on May 30.
The May 50K is a global fitness and fundraising challenge to raise money for MS research worldwide and help fund a variety of different information, support, advocacy and services in Ireland including the National MS Care Centre.
Andy was MS Ireland’s top fundraiser last year and as a person with MS he hopes to do the same again this year – and he wants to encourage as many people as possible to join him.
“That is why I am supporting MS Ireland’s May 50K Challenge. Not only will taking part in this challenge help support the vital services provided by MS Ireland, but from a health viewpoint it will also really benefit those taking part,” he says.
And he explains why he became an ambassador for MS Ireland.
“When I was first diagnosed I searched online for examples to show me it may not be as bad as people said, I genuinely found it hard to find someone to base myself on, I want the ‘2020 Andy’ to be able to find the ‘2025 Andy’ online and see how he is leading a pretty normal life without restrictions,” he says.
“My favourite part is staying active. I find regular exercise fantastic as part of maintaining good health and wellbeing. I really believe staying active helps with my MS and also with my general quality of life. So I would ask people to please join the fundraiser as there is still time to start or donate to this great cause.”
The premise is simple – walk, roll or run 50 kilometres during May in return for sponsorship. You can take part on your own, create a family team or get your workplace involved. It’s a virtual event and can be done anywhere.
There are over 10,000 people in Ireland living with multiple sclerosis, reveals Andy.
“Every step you take, every kilometre you clock, helps people get access to the treatment they need today and provide vital funding for international research into MS. 30% of all funds raised go towards funding life-changing MS research and 70% goes to local services and supports in Ireland,” he says.
All fundraising is done through the website www.themay50k.ie, where people can log their KM’s, hook up to their fitness devices and blog their way through the month.
Pictured: Andy Walsh… MS Ambassador.
