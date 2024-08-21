M&S Food now available at Applegreen on Galway’s Tuam Road

M&S Food is now available at Applegreen on Tuam Road, just outside Galway City.

The addition of the range in involved a significant redevelopment of the store.





It marks the 15th location for Applegreen’s successful partnership with M&S Food.

The new Tuam Road store will now offer over 400 M&S products.

It will also feature Click & Collect services for M&S Clothing and Home product ranges.

