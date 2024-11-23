  • Services

Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street

Published:

If it seems busier than usual outside Eason’s in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be because a national icon is holding a book signing!

Mr Tayto is currently holding a book signing in Eason Shop Street to mark the launch of the ‘The Story of Tayto’.

Written with humour and style by popular historian Bobby Aherne, this is the definitive story of Tayto over the last 70 years, from the invention of the cheese and onion flavour, and hand-packed paper packets in 1954, to Mr Tayto’s election campaign, the search for Mrs Tayto, and the rollercoaster of Tayto Park.

A donation of €1 is also being made from the sale of each book to Tayto’s charity partner Alone, the national organisation that enables older people to age securely in their homes as well as providing befriending services, advocacy and support.

The book signing began at 12 noon and continues until 3pm this afternoon.

