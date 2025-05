This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Moylough woman Breda Lyons has been named Comfort Keepers Regional Carer of the Year at a ceremony in Croke Park

Breda received the award out of ten finalists for her high standards in caring and her dedication to her work.

Comfort Keepers homecare and support service has been operating for over 20 years, employing over 100 people at its hub in Galway.

As part of a partnership with the GAA Comfort Keepers is giving 250 clients free access to GAA+