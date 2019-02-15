Moycullen win but Titans and Mystics suffer disappointment

Moycullen 108

Neptune 97

By Steven Heaney

Moycullen secured what could turn out to be a vital win over Superleague rivals C&S Neptune in the Kingfisher at NUIG on Saturday.

This win means Moycullen now sit second from bottom on the league table, tied with Neptune and Killorglin.

“We’re obviously delighted to get the win – it was a hard fought, and we’re happy to get off the bottom of the table,” said Moycullen co-captain, Dylan Cunningham.

“But this run of home games we have coming up is going to be huge for us – there really are no easy games in this league anymore, and we need to string a few results together now,” he added.

The Connemara men started the game well, with Paddy Lyons, Cunningham, Cian Nihill and Isaiah Harris-Winn each contributing to Moycullen’s impressive 27-point scoring output in the first.

Neptune battled back in the second however. The Cork men looked to exploit Moycullen’s lack of inside-size at every opportunity, pushing the ball in to their veteran American star, Lehmon Colbert.

Moycullen struggled to handle Colbert, and on the other end, shots they were hitting in the first quarter seemed not to want to fall in the second.

Moycullen’s offensive woes, and Neptune’s inside play, quickly saw the visiting side turn a 12-point deficit into a two-point lead by halftime.

In an interesting turn of events, a fire alarm forced an evacuation of the NUI Galway Kingfisher Gym midway through the third period.

The game itself was delayed for half an hour, but the alarm proved to be a false one. When play resumed, and the elongated third period finally ended, the sides were level again: 79-79.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.